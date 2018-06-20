EACC in plans to probe MCA assault claims

| Published Wed, June 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 19th 2018 at 22:12 GMT +3

Magutu Ward in Mathira Pauline Wanjira aka "Wamabati," April 4, 2018. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) plans to investigate claims that an MCA was assaulted during a trip to Tanzania last month.

However, the county assembly insists that the matter is under internal investigation.

Last month, Magutu Ward MCA Pauline Wanjira (pictured), who was in the company of 17 other MCAs, claimed she was assaulted during a leaders' training trip in Arusha.

She said she reported the incident at Parklands Police Station in Nairobi under OB number 39.

According to documents seen by The Standard, EACC Regional Director Charles Rasugu wrote to the county assembly requesting information to facilitate investigations into the matter.

“Having learnt of the issue through media reports, we are seeking facilitation to summon the member and conduct investigations," the letter stated.

In response to the request, Speaker John Kaguchia said the House was conducting an internal probe and that the same matter would be investigated by the Powers and Privileges committee.

The 10-member committee was constituted during a special sitting of the House barely three weeks after the assault claims.

Mr Kaguchia said the committee was taking the assault claims seriously and would complete investigation in 30 days.

