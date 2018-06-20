Couple killed in night attack laid to rest

| Published Wed, June 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 19th 2018 at 21:36 GMT +3

The couple was buried in Ragana village, Migori County. [Caleb Kingwara, Standard]

Residents have appealed to the Government to set up a police post in Ragana village.

They spoke yesterday during the burial of a couple that was killed in the village last month.

Boniface Kiche and his wife Beatrice Auma were shot dead by suspected cattle rustlers at their home.

“We are not happy to bury young and energetic people who can help the society when the Government can provide security,” said Caleb Oruwa, Kiche's brother, who is also a Ragana village elder.

Area MCA Malan Ogega appealed to the Government to curb cattle rustling in the region, saying it was threatening peace.

"We are asking the police to step up the fight against cattle rustling,” said Ogega.

