Kirinyaga County Governor warns against poisonous sugar

| Published Tue, June 19th 2018 at 15:29, Updated June 19th 2018 at 15:55 GMT +3

Governor Waiguru asked members of education and health departments in her county to be on the look out for contraband sugar. [File: Stanadrd]

Governor Waiguru today directed Kirinyaga County Executive Committee Members of health and education departments to be on the lookout for illegal sugar suppliers within the county institutions.

Speaking at a capacity building workshop she reiterated “we do not want our people consuming poisonous things, therefore ensure you get products from legally certified suppliers. This includes suppliers for all the county children’s homes, hospitals, ECDE centers and tertiary institutions.”

This comes in the wake of illegal sugar crackdowns across the country.

Earlier today police raided a warehouse in Nakuru suspected to have 1,350 bags contraband sugar.

At least 5,000 bags was impounded following raids in Maua and Meru towns on Monday.

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers impounded 3,000 bags of the illegal sugar at Kanini Haraka Wholesalers in Meru town.

Other places found with counterfeit sugar are Eldoret with12 tonnes seized by KRA officials, in Ol Kalou, in Machakos where 588 bags were recovered and Eastleigh where 2,000 bags were seized by the police.