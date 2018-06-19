High Court frees all 43 NYS suspects on bail

| Published Tue, June 19th 2018 at 11:44, Updated June 19th 2018 at 14:38 GMT +3

Some of the NYS corruption suspects during a past court proceeding. They have been released on bail. [File, Standard]

The lengthy spell in remand prison that faced all the 43 suspects accused of stealing millions of shillings from the National Youth Service has been cut short.

High Court Judge Hedwig Ong'undi on Tuesday June 19 temporarily released all the suspects charged over the multi-billion scandal on bail pending trial.

“Even as I grant bail am aware of the seriousness of the charges the applicants and co-accused and range from senior government officers to junior officers,” Justice Hedwig Ongudi ruled.

They would however earn their temporary reprieve on stringent terms.

The suspects who include Principal Secretary for Youth and Gender Affairs Lililan Omollo and former NYS director Richard Ndubai will each pay a Sh5 million bond plus a cash bail of Sh1 million.

They will also be required to deposit a Sh2 million surety.

In a move to deter the suspects from leaving the country, they have been directed to deposit their travel documents with the court.

No interference

The suspects who now have to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) offices once every week, are not allowed to visit their former offices unless accompanied by an officer.

A tough talking Judge Hedwig Ong'undi has also barred the suspects from making any contact with any of the staff or witnesses lined up by the prosecutors.

In an earlier ruling, anti-corruption court's Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti declared them public enemies who didn’t deserve to be released on bail.