Team puts plans for burial of Governor Nyagarama's son on hold

| Published Tue, June 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 18th 2018 at 22:54 GMT +3

Nyamira governor John Nyagarama addresses the press

The burial of Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama's son, George Ndemo, could be pushed back by several weeks as the county boss continues to receive specialised treatment in a US hospital.

Mr Nyagarama (pictured) flew to the US last month and, according to a family source, he may not return until the middle of next month.

Deputy Governor Amos Nyaribo said funeral arrangements were yet to begin as they awaited the governor's return.

"The committees that will be organising the funeral ceremony are yet to be constituted. But the planning will be rolled out soon. The governor is still on medication and he was advised to wind up his regimen before flying back home," Mr Nyaribo told The Standard by phone.

Ndemo died about a week ago at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted with cardiac complications.

Hellen Kwamboka, the co-ordinator of the funeral programme, said a provisional burial date had been set.

"We have planned the burial tentatively for July 20 because we are expecting mzee (Nyagarama) to be in the country around that date. There is no way we can plan the burial in his absence," she said.

Following Ndemo's death, the Council of Governors, through chairman Josphat Nanok, assured Nyagarama's family of support during the mourning period.