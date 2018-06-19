DPP opposes bond for Mombasa murder suspects

| Published Tue, June 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 18th 2018 at 20:56 GMT +3

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Hajji

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Hajji has opposed bond application by three suspects charged with the murder of a Nairobi businessman.

The DPP claims the suspects, one of them a woman, will interfere with witnesses if freed during trial.

Assistant DPP Alexander Muteti yesterday said there were compelling reasons to deny the accused bond pending determination of the case.

Eddlied Jilani, a driver at the Kilifi County Government, Makonde Buni and Ngira Karisa Charo have been charged with the murder of Kassim Jiraw alias Sokorow on the Mombasa-Malindi Road on March 8.

The prosecution informed the court that Ms Eddlied will not only interfere with the witnesses but also, with the co-accused persons who want to confess over the killing.

“From the confession, it’s clear the first accused exercises dominion and control over the rest of the accused and would not stop at anything to eliminate not only witnesses but the accused too,” said Muteti.

Muteti further asked the court to consider the gravity of the offense.

The accused

Defence lawyers Pascal Nabwana and Daniel Wamotsa said the accused were entitled to bond.

“Prior to their arrest, the accused persons had schemed to conceal evidence and if released, they would go on with their plan. The accused persons are a flight risk and may never return for trial if released on bond,” read an affidavit by the prosecution.

Muteti told the court Jiraw was lured into his death by the first accused person, having been carefully planned and executed by the accused persons.

The prosecution told the court the fourth accused is on the run and if the others are released, they would disappear.

The matter will be mentioned on June 26.