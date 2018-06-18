Use experts in conducting lifestyle audit, Raila says

| Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 15:25, Updated June 18th 2018 at 15:30 GMT +3

Orange Democratic Party leader Raila Odinga (left) his deputy, Ali Hassan Joho (centre) and Kilifi County Governor Amason Kingi chat during the party's joint meeting of the National Executive Council and Parliamentary Group at Flamingo beach hotel in Mombasa. [Omondi Onyango/Standard]

Opposition Chief Raila Odinga has said that he is ready to undergo a lifestyle audit, in line with continued efforts to fight corruption in the country.

“The war on corruption is good for Kenya and we are in it fully. Lifestyle audit on leaders is good for Kenya and personally I am ready for it,” said Raila.

This follows similar remarks by President Uhuru Kenyatta last week when he announced that he would be the first to undergo lifestyle audit as a step towards weeding out corrupt government officials, sentiments echoed by his deputy William Ruto.

Raila who was speaking at a meeting attended by ODM’s top brass in Mombasa on Monday, also refuted claims that the country is in political limbo as has been reported in the media recently, with some sources saying that there is growing concern within the outfit that some party officials and MPs are exploiting the rapprochement between Raila and President Uhuru to cut political deals with deputy president William Ruto.

He further added that the time for playing politics is over and that his party is focused on supporting the Building Bridges Initiative and working for Kenyans.

“The time for politics has now passed. Anyone who wants to talk, let them talk about the Big Four agenda instead.”

The ODM’s top officials have resolved to fully support President Uhuru Kenyatta as he seeks to redeem the nation’s lost glory in the wake of spiraling corruption scandals.

Party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna in a statement Monday afternoon said, “ODM will support the Building Bridges Initiative and any initiative that will help Kenya recover stolen property.”

They have also proposed to the government to engage experts or seek external help in the fight against graft as public and procurement officers continue to be vetted.

Also in attendance of the meeting in its second day running was Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho who said that the party has since grown stronger and “will be alive in 2022 and certainly field a candidate for presidency in 2022.”

