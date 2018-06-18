Why my father is my best friend: Kenyans tell it all

| Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 14:54, Updated June 18th 2018 at 15:08 GMT +3

Most people took it to the media to celebrate their fathers. [Photo: Courtesy]

Yesterday was an important day for the male parent as many people took that opportunity to celebrate fatherhood, honour their fathers and send soul touching messages to their dads.

This Father’s Day, we find out what influence and impact fathers had on their children.

ALSO READ: Fatherhood is like football, Wanyama’s father declares

Allan Wanga

Allan Wanga, footballer and sports director in Kakamega County talks about his father Frank Wetende, former AFC Leopards and Kisumu Posta footballer on this father’s day .

He is my best friend.

My father doesn’t let two days pass by before he calls me. He is usually just finding out how I am doing, and I really do appreciate that little gesture.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

His approval means everything to me. So I share all my plans with him and get his blessings. He was a footballer in the 70s, and I guess I caught the bug from him. And he is genuinely funny. Every time we are together, we get on like a house on fire.

I want to be the father he is. Today, whenever my children are not in school, you will find me with them, just hanging out. I want to be their best friend and hopefully someday when they are grown, they will think of me as I think of my father.

The greatest lesson from my father has been that I should be respectful to everyone. No matter their lot or station in life. That was a non-negotiable with my father, and I am teaching my children the same thing.

Alex Milenye

ALSO READ: This Fathers' Day, let’s talk about mothers

Chef Alex Milenye talks about her daughter on this father’s day. [Photo: Ben Kiruthi]

Alex Milenye, a chef, is a father of three daughters; 2-year-old Eden Wema and month-old twins Zora Maisha and Blossom Milele.

He talks about her daughter on this father’s day and what should love her to do.

If Wema was old enough, what advice would you give her?

I am planning to put a ring on her finger once she is 18. And I will advise her to keep that ring as a sign of purity. As a commitment to me as her father, that the only time she will sleep with a man is when a man removes that ring I gave her and puts a wedding ring on her finger.

What do you love most about being a parent?

Being a dad is the most fulfilling thing on earth. I am their role model, their priest, their provider and if I fail as a dad the impact on their life is huge. I love that I get to be all the above to my own children.

What are some of the challenges you face as a father?

ALSO READ: Could this be end of the Kenyatta, Odinga rivalry?

I’m not a disciplinarian. Their mother is. I find it really difficult to spank them.

How do you spend time together?

Just before Zora and Blossom came along, Wema was my best friend. Now I may just have a handful of them. I spend most of my time with Wema. Every evening, I dedicate about two hours to her. I teach her some basic life skills, sometimes we play our guitars together or other days we do our flute lessons. During the weekends we drive to amusement parks where she enjoys playing with her peers. We also have swimming lessons once a month.

What is the most interesting thing your child has done lately?

Wema copies everything we do. She calls me babe because my wife calls me that.

How similar is Wema to you?

We look alike, we have same character traits, social skills and I think talent wise too. She is just like daddy.