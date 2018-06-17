8 security personnel killed after their vehicle hit an IED in Wajir Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Senator Lucy Gichuhi involved in a corruption scandal

By Lilian Kwamboka | Published Sun, June 17th 2018 at 20:55, Updated June 17th 2018 at 21:01 GMT +3
Australian Senator Lucy Gichuhi

Australian Senator Lucy Gichuhi got into trouble after her travel records revealed that she owed taxpayers Sh216, 327 for two return airfares which she used to fly two relatives for her birthday party.

She has since agreed to pay back the money and an ­additional 25 per cent penalty.

ALSO READ: War on graft laced with political undertones is mere shadow-boxing

The allowance was a fund which MPs can use to pay for family members to join them on ­parliamentary, electorate or official business at Commonwealth expense.

Senator Gichuhi was born in Kenya and is the first person of Black African descent to be elected to the Australian Parliament.

Before her election, a question was raised in the court about Gichuhi's eligibility on citizenship grounds.

However, this was not an issue as Kenya did not allow dual citizenship and she became an Australian citizen in July 2001, two years after her arrival in 1999.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

The Constitution of Kenya that was current at the time meant that any person who voluntarily applied for the citizenship elsewhere lost his or her Kenyan citizenship.

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Australia
Lucy Gichuhi
corruption

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Lifestyle audit a stunt to calm anti-graft agitators

Lifestyle audit a stunt to calm anti-graft agitators

A lot is at stake, war on graft cannot and must not fail

A lot is at stake, war on graft cannot and must not fail

EACC's Wabukala Karios moment

EACC's Wabukala Karios moment

Board puts brakes on Sh29.8b dam tender over extra billions

Board puts brakes on Sh29.8b dam tender over extra billions

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited