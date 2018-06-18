Sh6.6 billion initiative set to reduce maternal deaths in counties

| Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 17th 2018 at 18:16 GMT +3

United States Agency for International Development members

The United States Agency for International Development (USaid) is funding a Sh6.6 billion five-year programme to reduce maternal deaths, teenage pregnancies and child mortality in four counties.

The programme dubbed Boresha Afya Ya Jamii will be implemented in Kitui, Kisumu, Kakamega and Migori counties, with key targets to increase care and health-promoting behaviour among communities.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, who hosted leaders of the other three counties at Zombe, in Kitui East at the weekend, said the project’s intervening measures would improve mother and child healthcare.

“There is no reason for a mother to lose her life while giving birth or a child dying at birth or even after birth,” said Mrs Ngilu.

She said her administration was committed to launching a universal healthcare model for all citizens in August.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathew Owili, his Migori counterpart Nelson Mahaga and Kakamega’s chief nursing officer Sally Wamukoya were present.

Others included Jhpiego’s director Mildred Mudany, USaid’s acting Chief Health Officer John Bernon, Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai and Kitui County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti.

Jhpiego is an international, non-profit health organisation affiliated with Johns Hopkins University.

The project, which is being implemented by Jhpiego, aims to support the Government in preventing maternal and newborn deaths by strengthening the capacity of national and county governments.

TRAINED WORKERS

Dr Owili said Kisumu had trained workers in reproductive health, which had seen reduction in maternal death from 60 per cent to 40 per cent.

He said Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s administration had assembled equipment and hired more nurses to steer smooth implementation of the project.

Mr Mahaga said Migori County was ready to make the project a success for the benefit of residents.

Mr Bernon said the USaid’s $66 million (Sh6.6 billion) project would be implemented by Jhpiego in partnership with Save the Children and Population Services Kenya.

Mr Mbai welcomed the initiate, saying it would go a long way in helping bridge the huge gap in the delivery of healthcare in his constituency with other neighbouring constituencies.