Leaders agree on formation of a metropolis in Kitui

By Paul Mutua | Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 17th 2018 at 18:12 GMT +3
Governor Charity Ngilu

County leaders have resolved to form a metropolis comprising four wards in Kitui Central, Kitui East and Kitui West constituencies.

The leaders came up with a master-plan to draw boundaries and guide the development of the metropolis that will encompass Kitui Township, Kyangwithya East, Kyangwithya West, Matinyani, Nzambani and Mulango wards to replace the previous Kitui municipality.

Governor Charity Ngilu who chaired a consultative forum at the Kitui’s Forestry Research Training Institute (Kefri) on Saturday, said the plans to form the municipality status was in line with the Integrated Strategic Urban Development Plan (ISUDP).

Mrs Ngilu urged the leaders to back the plan that, according her, would promote efficiency in service delivery.

“The municipality plan will promote social cohesiveness and a sense of civic duty and responsibility,” said Ngilu.

Lands, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Executive Jacob Kakundi said a board of the municipality comprising nine members would oversee the implementation of the plan.

Deputy Speaker Emeritus Musya said the assembly was committed to ensuring that Bills supporting growth of the county were passed expeditiously.Mr Musya led a team of MCAs in pledging support for the proposed project.

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Kitui
leaders
metropolis

