Two university students arrested for making 'weed cakes'

| Published Sun, June 17th 2018 at 12:24, Updated June 17th 2018 at 12:45 GMT +3

Narok Criminal Investigations Officer Zachary Kariuki displaying some of the 'weed cakes' made from bhang seeds. [Robert Kiplagat/Standard]

Two Maasai Mara University students arrested by police in Narok after they were caught baking cakes and cookies using the outlawed cannabis sativa (bhang) targeting to sell to fellow students.

The two aged 23 and 25 years respectively were arrested in their single roomed house, a few meters from the university’s main gate on Saturday while in the process of making the weed cakes.

The suspects who have been under police radar reportedly make the cakes only by order from their customers where a single cake/cookie goes for Sh100.

Area County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) Mr Zachary Kariuki who led the operation, said 56 pieces of ready weed cake and a consignment of bhang seeds were recovered during the successful operation.

“We got information from the members of the public and the University Security Team that there was something fishy happening in this particular house. We have been investigating for the last one week and today we managed to arrest them,” he said.

The CCIO raised a red flag over the rampant cases of drug abuse around the facility warning that the ‘weed cakes’ were posing a great danger to the young generation.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“When these cakes are consumed, one can be intoxicated for up to 12 hours and they are pretty aware. They prescribe to the customers not to consume more than one and should not take alcohol after eating the cake,” he said.

The chief detective has however issued a stern warning to landlords whose premises are used for illegal businesses, saying they too risk being arrested and arraigned in court should they fail to scrutinize their tenants and on goings in their premises.

During the raid, the police also impounded a microwave that was used to bake the cakes and will be produced as exhibit when the two will be arraigned in court on Monday.

Maasai Mara Chief Security Officer David Muiruri said the arrest of the two students was a big boost in the fight against drug abuse at the institution that has been on the raise.

“We urge students to report any suspicious drug peddlers to the authority so that we can fight this illegal business together,” he said.