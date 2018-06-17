Question abounds over seized 2, 450 tonnes of sugar in Webuye

| Published Sun, June 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 16th 2018 at 22:28 GMT +3

Contraband Sugar netted in Western Kenya

In summary No arrest made in connection with bags said to have been smuggled in by a businessman

The non-consumption sweetener unearthed at property owned by proprietor of West Kenya Sugar

How 59,000 50kg bags of contraband sugar ended up in a moribund paper factory is the greatest puzzle detectives are working to solve before Monday.

Weighing at least 2,450 metric tonnes, the sugar was discovered hidden at Rai Paper (former Webuye PanPaper Mills) precincts on Thursday, barely a week after another consignment was seized at go-downs in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

Flying Squad boss Musa Yego led the operation that unearthed the contraband product value at approximately Sh250 million, according to the police.

Also present were officials from Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) who were on a mission to establish the authenticity of the seized sugar.

“We have officers guarding the impounded sugar but investigations are still ongoing,” Yego said at West Kenya Sugar factory on Thursday evening. There were speculations that the recovered sugar could be property of West Kenya Sugar Company.

No arrests

Criminal Investigations Officers unraveled the syndicate through which a businessman based in the region is said to be smuggling in sugar. The trader is said to ferry thousands of tonnes of the sweetener which he reportedly stores at Rai paper, which is owned by the proprietor of West Kenya Sugar company.

Bungoma County Commissioner James Kianda, who had visited Rai Paper moments after the sugar was impounded, said the government was keen to establish its source.

He said a multi-agency investigation team had been dispatched to dig deep into the matter and ascertain the origin of the impounded sugar as there was no documentation revealing the manufacturer.

According to Kianda, no one has been arrested so far in connection with the seizure.

Journalists from various media outlets were denied access to Rai Paper mills after word went round that that the management of West Kenya had shipped in hundreds of tonnes of raw sugar which was being repackaged at the Rai paper warehouse.

Roughed up

Journalists were also restricted from covering security chiefs who had visited the firm. TV cameraman John Makuba was roughed up and his camera damaged by an AP officer manning the gate.

Smuggled sugar tops the list of contraband goods that find their way into the country through porous borders, including Busia and Malaba.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has, however, vowed to dismantle a cartel involved in the smuggling syndicate.

