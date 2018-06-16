Embu County Government to provide free underwear to girls

| Published Sat, June 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 15th 2018 at 17:39 GMT +3

The Gender and Children’s Affairs department will also provide free sanitary towels to girls to promote menstrual hygiene.

Embu County Government will roll out a support programme to supply free underwear to school girls at a cost of Sh3 million.

Gender Executive Joan Mwende said the move would help uplift the self-esteem of underprivileged girls and help stem girls’ skipping of school due to lack of pads.

The County Assembly Gender Committee chairperson Sicily Warue lauded the plan as well thought out.