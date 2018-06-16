Police looking for man suspected to have killed his mother in Subukia Next Story
Embu County Government to provide free underwear to girls

By Joseph Muchiri | Published Sat, June 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 15th 2018 at 17:39 GMT +3
The Gender and Children’s Affairs department will also provide free sanitary towels to girls to promote menstrual hygiene.

Embu County Government will roll out a support programme to supply free underwear to school girls at a cost of Sh3 million.

The Gender and Children’s Affairs department will also provide free sanitary towels to girls to promote menstrual hygiene.

Gender Executive Joan Mwende said the move would help uplift the self-esteem of underprivileged girls and help stem girls’ skipping of school due to lack of pads.

The County Assembly Gender Committee chairperson Sicily Warue lauded the plan as well thought out.

Embu County
underwear
girls

MCAs demand inquest into luxury resort land deal

Over 700 girls storm out of school protesting rape

Tennis: Kisumu Girls through to Nyanza Games

Security tighter as Moi Girls’ School reopens

