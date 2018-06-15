Trump salute to N. Korean general sparks controversy Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » America

Trump says he did a 'great service' in firing former FBI Director James Comey

By Reuters | Published Fri, June 15th 2018 at 15:08, Updated June 15th 2018 at 15:11 GMT +3
Former FBI director James Comey. [photo/Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he “did a great service” in firing former FBI Director James Comey, following Thursday’s report by the Justice Department’s inspector general on the agency’s handling of an investigation into presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s private e-mail server.

“The IG Report is a total disaster for Comey, his minions and sadly, the FBI. Comey will now officially go down as the worst leader, by far, in the history of the FBI. I did a great service to the people in firing him,” Trump said on Twitter.

ALSO READ: Moon Jae-In: World has escaped nuclear weapons threat

RELATED TOPICS:
James Comey
Donald Trump
FBI Director

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Trump's top economic adviser suffers 'very mild' heart attack

Trump's top economic adviser suffers 'very mild' heart attack

Handshakes that shook the world (PHOTOS)

Handshakes that shook the world (PHOTOS)

Trump, Kim share historic handshake

Trump, Kim share historic handshake

Trump stays positive ahead of historic summit

Trump stays positive ahead of historic summit

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

America

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited