Photos: How Kenyans are celebrating Idd-ul-Fitr

By Hillary Orinde | Published Fri, June 15th 2018 at 11:47, Updated June 15th 2018 at 12:27 GMT +3
Youthful Muslims take a selfie at Nyeri Muslims DEB Primary School after Iid-ul-Fitr. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

Thousands of Muslims in Kenya are celebrating Iid-ul-Fitr today, marking the official end of the fasting month of Ramadhan.

They gathered in various open fields across the country in the morning hours to conduct special prayers to kick off the celebrations.

With a resounding call for tolerance, the faithful are expected to disperse to enjoy meals at their homes and restaurants.

Mombasa County Governor Hassan Joho (left) with Mvita Mp Abdulswamad Nassir (right) during the prayers at Mombasa's Ronald Ngala School open grounds. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]
Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala address the media after the prayers at Mombasa's Memon grounds. He called for tolerance. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]
Former Chief Khadi Sheikh Hamidi kassim led the prayers attended by his successor, Sheikh Ahmed Muhdhar. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

During the month long Ramadhan, Muslims only eat and drink twice a day - once after daybreak and once after sunset - due to religious tradition.

Muslim faithful sing and dance outside Kakamega Jamia Mosque. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

According to Muslim doctrines, they are encouraged to use the Ramadhan period for religious introspection and extend a helping hand to others with donations to charity during Iid.

Prepping for the celebrations in Kakamega. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Traditionally, Iid-ul-Fitr is known as ‘sweet Eid’ and is celebrated with lots of sweet foods and confectionary.

In Kakamega, its song and dance galore. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]
Prayers to mark the celebrations at the Sir Ali Muslim grounds,Ngara in Nairobi .[Elvis Ogina. Standard]
National Assembly Majority Adan Duale (2nd left) joined by Sheilh Swalihu, Imam Jamia Mosque, Sheikh Mohamed Mahdi and other Muslim Faithful to mark the celebrations at the Sir Ali Muslim grounds, Ngara in Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina. Standard]

