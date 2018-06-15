Photos: How Kenyans are celebrating Idd-ul-Fitr

Thousands of Muslims in Kenya are celebrating Iid-ul-Fitr today, marking the official end of the fasting month of Ramadhan.
They gathered in various open fields across the country in the morning hours to conduct special prayers to kick off the celebrations.
With a resounding call for tolerance, the faithful are expected to disperse to enjoy meals at their homes and restaurants.
During the month long Ramadhan, Muslims only eat and drink twice a day - once after daybreak and once after sunset - due to religious tradition.
According to Muslim doctrines, they are encouraged to use the Ramadhan period for religious introspection and extend a helping hand to others with donations to charity during Iid.
Traditionally, Iid-ul-Fitr is known as ‘sweet Eid’ and is celebrated with lots of sweet foods and confectionary.
