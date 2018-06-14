Budget 2018/2019: Health agendas by CS Rotich

| Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 16:17, Updated June 14th 2018 at 16:42 GMT +3

The Government is set to roll out a Universal Health Coverage to all households by 2022 to guarantee access to quality and affordable healthcare.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich made milestone declarations regarding the health sector during the issuing of the 2018/2019 Budget.

The Government is set to roll out a Universal Health Coverage to all households by 2022 to guarantee access to quality and affordable healthcare.

ALSO READ: "We are still at war" with Ebola - WHO chief

President Uhuru Kenyatta earlier on launched the Comprehensive National Health Insurance Fund for secondary school students in order to insure them for injuries and disasters. This will also ease the financial burden to their parents.

Working with counties, the Government shall scale up the provision of specialised medical equipment and increase the number of health facilities at the community level, including mobile facilities in order to increase access to health services.

Linda Mama Programme is slated for expansion to mission and private hospitals to enlist community volunteers who will assist in healthcare service, provision at grassroots level.

Training of medical doctors is set to commence, including the sourcing of health specialists from outside in order to fill the existing medical gaps

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

In the next one year, the State will undertake a Universal Health pilot in Kisumu, Nyeri, Isiolo and Machakos counties. Lessons learnt, in terms of capacity will inform the roll-out to all the counties in the subsequent years.

CS Rotich also pointed out that Government will establish 500, 000 affordable houses by 2022, improve business environment and boost manufacturing industry in line with the Big Four Agenda.

ALSO READ: Employers oppose Government plan on health