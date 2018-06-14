State to pay ex-MP Sh15 M over son’s murder Previous Story
Blow to Martha Karua as Governor Waiguru’s win is upheld

By Wainaina Ndung'u | Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 15:15

High Court today threw out case against Governor Anne Waiguru win, saying that she was validly elected.

The case was dismissed with costs. Martha Karua was slapped with Sh6 million fee for IEBC and Governor Waiguru.

Ms Karua disputed last year's election outcome after Waiguru, who was a first entrant into elective politics, was declared the winner.

She had vied for the position on her Narc-Kenya ticket while her rival (Waiguru) ran on the popular Jubilee party ticket.

Among the issues Karua cited in her petition were the barring of her agents into various polling stations on Election Day, bribery of voters and conversing with voters at the queue allegedly by a Jubilee operative, Muriithi Kang'ara.

Also in the petition were claims of tampering with ballot boxes, irregularities and illegalities in the electoral process.

Karua further told the court she had photographs and video evidence of Kang'ara bribing voters at Kangaru and Kianjanga polling stations.

