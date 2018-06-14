Facts you did not know about CS Henry Rotich

| Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 12:02, Updated June 14th 2018 at 12:19 GMT +3

Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich is expected to read the 2018/2019 budget today as from 3 pm.

Henry Rotich, the Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury was born in 1969 in Kimwarer area Keiyo South, Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Rotich is a man with many titles under his belt. He is a director in more than eight firms in Kenya including Kenya Commercial Bank Limited, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics and Telkom Kenya Limited.

Prior to his appointment, Rotich was the Head of Macroeconomics at the Treasury and was involved in formulation of macroeconomic policies that ensured an affordable and sustainable path of public spending aimed at achieving the Government's development priorities.

In addition, he was also involved in preparation of key budget documents including the Budget Statements, as well as providing strategic coordination of structural reforms in the area of fiscal and financial sector.

In 2004, he served as an economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) local office in Nairobi.

In 1994 he worked at the Central Bank of Kenya.

Rotich went to Fluorspar Primary School in Keiyo South District, Elgeyo-Marakwet County where he was the top student.

He then joined Saint Joseph's High School for his secondary school studies before joining University of Nairobi in 1989 for a Bachelors Degree in Economics and graduated with a First Class Honors.

In 1993 he graduated with Master's Degree in Economics from University of Nairobi.

In 2010 he got graduated from Harvard University with a Master's Degree in Public Administration (MPA)

CS Rotich is married with two sons.?