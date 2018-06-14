Search for new KPA top director begins Next Story
President's office wants parastatal boss investigated over his record and integrity

By Graham Kajilwa | Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 10:29, Updated June 14th 2018 at 10:35 GMT +3
The President's office wants a parastatal boss investigated over his record and integrity.

Deputy Head of Public Service Musiambo Wanyama expressed reservations over suitability of Mr Steven Ruimuku after his contract as the chief executive of Tana & Athi River Development Authority was renewed.

His appointment, which was effective April 7, has been met with opposition from the President's office following allegations of graft.

Uhuru's office has asked the DCI to investigate the official before he can assume office for another three-year term.

A letter dated May 8 and signed by Mr Wanyama shows the ministry had recommended his contract be renewed.

Sources said his conduct has been questioned casting doubts on his suitability for appointment. 

"It is noted that Mr Ruimuku has several adverse mentions by AG and EACC. The allegations involve alleged irregular change of identity card number and name and alleged irregular recruitment of staff," the letter said.

 

