Court dismisses Sh1.7 billion case against Nairobi Governor Sonko

| Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 00:21, Updated June 14th 2018 at 00:24 GMT +3

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko. [David Njaaga/Standard]

The High Court has dismissed a case in which Governor Mike Sonko had been sued over the alleged loss of Sh1.7 billion.

Judge Hedwig Ong'udi ruled yesterday that the court has no jurisdiction to hear the matter filed by County Assembly Minority Leader Peter Imwatok.

Ong'udi noted that the petition was premature because it ought to have been filed in a different forum.

The judge also said Imwatok should have followed the right procedure as laid out in the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act and presented his complaints to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The Makongeni Ward representative was ordered to pay damages to Sonko and the other respondents.

