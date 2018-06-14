Hearing of murder case facing Ex-MCA, two others pushed to August

| Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 13th 2018 at 22:34 GMT +3

The case in which former Riruta Ward representative Samuel Ndung’u is charged with killing his wife will be mentioned on August 2.

High Court Judge Christine Meoli yesterday ruled that the case will be heard and determined by her predecessor, Justice Joel Ngugi.

Justice Ngugi was transferred to Nakuru in March. Justice Meoli said the dates for hearing of the case would be given out on that day.

Ndung’u is charged alongside Joyce Njambi and Wilson Mwangi with murdering Lucy Njambi on January 24.

The three have denied the charges, and were in March released on a Sh1 million cash bail and two sureties of a similar amount, albeit on strict bail terms.

