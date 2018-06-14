Verdict in Governor Waiguru case today Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Central

Hearing of murder case facing Ex-MCA, two others pushed to August

By Kamau Maichuhie | Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 13th 2018 at 22:34 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

The case in which former Riruta Ward representative Samuel Ndung’u is charged with killing his wife will be mentioned on August 2.

High Court Judge Christine Meoli yesterday ruled that the case will be heard and determined by her predecessor, Justice Joel Ngugi.

ALSO READ: DPP wants five retried in Sh44m ivory matter

Justice Ngugi was transferred to Nakuru in March. Justice Meoli said the dates for hearing of the case would be given out on that day.

Ndung’u is charged alongside Joyce Njambi and Wilson Mwangi with murdering Lucy Njambi on January 24.

The three have denied the charges, and were in March released on a Sh1 million cash bail and two sureties of a similar amount, albeit on strict bail terms.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

RELATED TOPICS:
ex-MCA
killing
murder.
High Court
High Court Judge Christine Meoli

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Police stop killing us, cries Slum youths’ Network

Police stop killing us, cries Slum youths’ Network

Why police officer shot dead his bosses

Why police officer shot dead his bosses

Man stabs his father to death in row

Man stabs his father to death in row

Old geezers earn life jail terms for defiling girl

Old geezers earn life jail terms for defiling girl

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Central

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited