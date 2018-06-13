Court hands man 105 years in prison for defiling boys

| Published Wed, June 13th 2018 at 20:02, Updated June 13th 2018 at 20:14 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

A 40-year-old man was sentenced to 105 years in prison after he was found guilty of sodomising three boys in Makengi Village, Embu East Sub County.

Paul Muriithi Karuga was accused of sodomising the minors aged nine (two boys) and 12 years in the bush on various dates.

ALSO READ: 10-year-old boy defiled by father loses scrotum

In his ruling, Senior Resident Magistrate Vincent Nyakundi noted the prosecution had presented five witnesses including the three boys and proved beyond doubt that he committed the offence.

He was charged that between 20th and 22nd May 2017 at Kanjau village in Makengi, he intentionally and unlawfully defiled the three boys (separately).

He also faced three alternative charges for the indecent act with the three boys.

The court heard that on the first day he waylaid the first boy who was coming from church and offered him Sh10 so he could sodomise him but the boy fled only for him to run after the boy and commit the act in the bushes.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

The following evening Muriithi ambushed two brothers who had been sent to a shop by their grandmother, snatched their spotlight they were using but one managed to escape leaving the other under his cruel hands where he removed his trousers and defiled him.

On the third day while commandeering an ox cart he met the third boy and asked him to join him and led him into the forest and committed the inhumane act.

When parents raised alarm, residents started manhunt over the unbecoming behaviour of the accused who was accosted and taken to Manyatta Police Station.

Nyakundi said that the victims who testified in court were so consistent and spoke without equivocation as they narrated vividly how they were assaulted by the accused. He noted the doctor also confirmed that the victims were defiled.

ALSO READ: Man arrested over six-month-old baby’s defilement

The accused was sentenced 35 years for each of the three counts.