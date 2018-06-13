PS Omollo back to Lang’ata Women’s Prison

| Published Wed, June 13th 2018 at 12:10, Updated June 13th 2018 at 12:20 GMT +3

Youth and Gender Affairs Principal Secretary Lilian Omolo during a past court session. [File, Standard]

Suspended Youth and Gender Affairs Principal Secretary Lilian Omolo has returned to remand at Lang’ata Women’s Prison after two weeks in Hospital.

A probe by Director of Criminal Investigations gave Omollo a clean bill of health after a 15-day stay at Kenyatta National Hospital’s private wing.

On May 30, she collapsed hours after being denied bail together with other National Youth Service (NYS) suspects.

Witnesses said she was trembling when she complained of being sick and was briefly seen by the prisons doctor before she was rushed to KNH.

“Given her condition, she was tired after sitting in court for more than 12 hours. She had to be admitted,” narrated a witness.

Reports of her living large at the hospital’s private wing surfaced prompting DCI chief George Kinoti to organise for a doctor to examine her.

Scores of Kenyans claimed she was being shielded from remand by ‘powerful’ individuals.

On numerous occasions, doctors refused to comment on her condition. They would however write a letter last Thursday, asking the court to excuse her from the sessions probing her involvement in the NYS scandal.

The letter signed by consultant physician Stanley Ngare said she “is still not stable enough to attend court proceedings and requires continued care in hospital”.

Her charges

PS Lilian Omollo, NYS Director-General Richard Ndubai, his assistant Nicholas Ahere, former director Sammy Michuki and Finance Director Wellington Lubira are among the top managers who are accused of defrauding NYS Sh468 million.

She is being charged on five counts of conspiracy to commit economic crimes, wilful failure to comply with procurement rules and abuse of office leading to the loss of Sh28 million.