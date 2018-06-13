Employers oppose Government plan on health Next Story
Uhuru kin got millions from NYS deal Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Three AP offers arrested by Ugandan soldiers released

By Lilian Musili | Published Wed, June 13th 2018 at 08:44, Updated June 13th 2018 at 09:20 GMT +3
Residents and fishermen at Nambo Beach in Usenge, Siaya County, protest harassment by Ugandan authorities who arrested three police officers and four fishermen. [Photo: Courtesy]

The three police officers arrested yesterday by Ugandan soldiers have been released.

Siaya County Commissioner Jacob Narengo says that the four fishermen arrested alongside the Kenyan  police officers will remain in Ugandan custody until the matter is sorted.

ALSO READ: Museveni: No more hooded motorcyclists

The officers were arrested and disarmed yesterday by Ugandan soldiers in Lake Victoria and taken to Uganda by boat.

Witnesses say that the officers guns and phones were taken away from them before they were transferred to Namaingo by boat.

Siaya County Administration Police Commandant Patrick Lumumba said the incident involved up to eight soldiers on patrol who arrived in a Kenyan boat.

Lumumba said the attackers, who were heavily armed, first hijacked five Kenyan boats and took away their engines.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

"Our officers were overpowered by the heavily armed attackers who lay an ambush on the officers who assumed they were civilians and fishermen," said Lumumba.

It is the second such high-profile detention by Ugandan authorities guarding the lake.

Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda condemning the incident, said that it was unfortunate that Kenyan security officers were being held unlawfully in the neighboring country.

"More than five hours after our police officers were attacked and hijacked by Ugandan soldiers, the government has not given any statement concerning the same," said Ochanda.

ALSO READ: House help suspected of killing her employer and baby arrested

RELATED TOPICS:
Uganda
kenya police
police officers arrested

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

The last of the Lunatics

The last of the Lunatics

Starlets face Equatorial Guinea today

Starlets face Equatorial Guinea today

Official vows to dismantle carjacking gang in Busia

Official vows to dismantle carjacking gang in Busia

10 Siaya fishermen held in Uganda

10 Siaya fishermen held in Uganda

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited