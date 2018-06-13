Sonko suffers setback as MCAs reject Miguna Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

EACC to probe the alleged loss of Sh20 billion at City hall

By Josphat Thiong'o | Published Wed, June 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 12th 2018 at 23:54 GMT +3
Lands CS Faridah Karoney (left) receives a report on examination into the systems, policies, procedures and practices of the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chairman Arch Bishop Dr. Eliud Wabukala. [David Njaaga/Standard]

Officers from the anti-corruption commission are set to start investigations into the alleged loss of Sh20 billion at City Hall.

Nairobi County Public Accounts Committee last week forwarded its resolutions on the Auditor General’s report to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for action.

ALSO READ: Sh16b at stake in former CS graft case

According to the Auditor General’s 2015-2016 report, more than Sh20b could not be accounted for and the PAC recommended that EACC takes action against the involved departments and bodies.

Areas of key concern include illegal payments, flawed tendering process, lost county assets, spending funds at source and unsupported expenditure. County officials, external banks as well as former employees, are targeted in the probe.

Through a letter dated May 23, EACC acknowledged receipt of the PAC report promising swift action on the matter.

“The commission shall institute investigation into the allegation of misappropriation or embezzlement of funds to inform further action,” read the letter signed by deputy director of investigations, Humphrey Mahiva.

While tabling the report, PAC chairman Wilfred Odalo revealed that six law firms were illegally paid Sh480 million.

RELATED TOPICS:
ethics and anti-corruption commission
city hall looming scam
city hall sh20b loss
Nairobi County Public Accounts Committee
corruption scandals
nairobi governor mike sonko

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

KPC: We are in the dark on probe

KPC: We are in the dark on probe

EACC recovers Sh4m at Kenya Pipeline staff’s house

EACC recovers Sh4m at Kenya Pipeline staff’s house

How one family was paid Sh0.6 billion in NCPB scam

How one family was paid Sh0.6 billion in NCPB scam

Two traffic police officers arrested for soliciting bribes

Two traffic police officers arrested for soliciting bribes

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited