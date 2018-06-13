Man pleads guilty to climbing Safaricom mast to attempt suicide

| Published Wed, June 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 12th 2018 at 23:48 GMT +3

A man who caused a stir in Embu town on Sunday when he climbed a 60-metre communication mast, yesterday pleaded guilty to attempted suicide and trespass.

Anthony Murimi, 25, will, however, wait until next week to know his fate as Resident Magistrate Juliana Ndengeri awaits probation report.

The former security guard admitted to trespassing into the Safaricom property at Majengo estate.

The court heard how Murimi ignored pleas by police and continued to chew khat, perched on the mast for over 12 hours.

Later fire fighters from Meru County begged him and he agreed to be assisted down. Ms Ndengeri ordered that he be remanded until June 18 for sentencing.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.