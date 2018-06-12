Interior CS Matiang’i declares Friday, June 15 a Public Holiday

| Published Tue, June 12th 2018 at 19:13, Updated June 12th 2018 at 20:54 GMT +3

The Government has declared Friday, June 15 a Public Holiday.

Through a gazette notice, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i made the declaration on Tuesday to allow the Muslim community make preparations to mark Idd-Ul-Fitr on Saturday, June 16.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, declares that Friday, the 15th June, 2018 shall be a public holiday,” read part of the Notice.

Idd-Ul-Fitr follows the end of the holy month of Ramadhan during which Muslims are expected to fast and pray.

The holy month begins with the sighting of the moon after the month of Shaaban during which Muslims all over the world are expected to commence fasting.

Fasting is replaced by feasting during the last month of Ramadhan, the 9th month of Islamic calender on (Idd-Ul-Fitr) means “Festival of Breaking the Fast.”

During Ramadhan, Muslims fast during the day and break their fast after sunset. They pray, recite the Koran and attend the Mosque frequently during which they pray in the wee hours of the night commonly referred to as Qiyamul Layl or Tahajud.

When Ramadhan ends, “Shawwal” begins, Muslims join for communal prayer, for listening to further sermons (“khutba”), and engage in acts of charity. It is during this month that the fast is extended for 6 days during the month of Shawaal.

