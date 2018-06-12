Police blamed for laxity as cattle theft escalates in Nakuru

| Published Tue, June 12th 2018 at 13:11, Updated June 12th 2018 at 13:22 GMT +3

The six stolen cows were found slaughtered a short distance from the area. [Kennedy Gichuhi/ Standard]

Residents of Barnabas Estate in Nakuru woke up to a rude shock after six cows that had been stolen were found slaughtered a short distance from the area.

Mrs Jane Ndichu, the owner of the cows, said a group of men raided her home at around 3am and brought down a section of the barn where she had locked up the animals. The cows are valued at Sh500,000.

"I was called by one of my employees after he noticed a commotion within the barn. He walked out of his house but retreated after he was outnumbered by the men who were driving the animals out of the compound," said Mrs Ndichu.

The family immediately called the police while neighbours teamed up to pursue the thugs and managed to recover one cow.

The residents said their efforts to get help from police were futile as officers at the station claimed their vehicle had no fuel.

"Police officers declined to accompany us to search for the cows. One of them said they had no fuel and I had to fuel their car." said Mrs Ndichu.

The residents were later shocked to find the cows slaughtered in a field, less than a kilometer from the owner's home. Residents inspecting the circus of some of the six cows that were stolen and later found slaughtered at Barnabas area at the outskirts of Nakuru town.[Kennedy Gichuhi/ Standard]

Nakuru OCPD Samwel Obara declined to comment on the matter. ?