Published Tue, June 12th 2018

[Photo: Courtesy]

Authorities on Sunday netted bhang worth Sh5 million as they stepped up the fight against narcotics smuggling.

County Commissioner Julius Mukanda said the drugs were confiscated in Buembu, Suna West sub-county, in a maize plantation along the Kenya-Tanzania border.

Mr Mukanda added that the narcotics were netted following a tip from residents and warned that police would not relent in their fight against drugs.