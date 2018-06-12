Man hangs himself after row over Sh300

| Published Tue, June 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 11th 2018 at 22:00 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

A fisherman committed suicide in Homa Bay County yesterday after a disagreement with his wife over Sh300.

Andrea Midome hanged himself using a rope at his home in Wadiang’a beach in Kaksingri West location, Suba South sub-county.

According to Kaksingri Chief Samwel Obado, the fisherman was infuriated when his wife declined to account for money obtained from selling fish known locally as 'omena.'

“Midome gave his wife 'omena' worth Sh300 to sell. But the wife failed to give him the money when he returned home on Sunday night,” said Mr Obado.

The man reportedly threatened to stab his wife using a knife but she escaped.

“He spent the night alone in the house,” the chief said.

Yesterday morning, neighbours found Midome's body dangling from the roof of his house.

“It seems he could not hold his anger and that is why he took his life,” said Obado, adding that police had collected the body.