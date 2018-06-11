Single mother strangles and throws her baby into a river Previous Story
Police arrest four suspected thieves transporting stolen cows in matatu

By Timothy Makokha | Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 17:33, Updated June 11th 2018 at 17:39 GMT +3
Stolen cows that were recovered in Narumoru

Police have arrested four suspected thieves who were using matatu vehicles to transport stolen cows in Narumoru, Nyeri County Monday afternoon.

The four suspects were taken to Narumoru police station after they were found with the two stolen cows.

The vehicle involved in transporting the livestock was also taken to the police station as police launch investigations into the theft claims.

Stolen cows that were recovered from a vehicle in Narumoru

Police told residents that the four suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are complete.

Narumoru MCA Martin Mato said more than 300 livestock have been stolen from the area in the past one month.

“I urge residents to remain calm as police investigate the matter and if possible arrest more accomplices who might have facilitated the stealing of cows,” the MCA said.

Residents who had lost the four cows and 13 goats were happy to learn that two of the stolen cows have been recovered.

