Police intensify crackdown on adulterated fuel

By Silah Koskei | Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 09:24, Updated June 11th 2018 at 10:10 GMT +3
Police Inspector Abdikadir of Baharini Police Post (left) and a junior officer inspect some of the Jerri cans impounded at Road Block in Eldoret on Saturday. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

A security team in Eldoret has intensified a crackdown on petroleum traders operating illegally.

Armed with a court order, the multi-agency team that included security personnel and Energy Regulatory Commission officials raided 12 sites and destroyed storage facilities believed to have been used by unscrupulous dealers to siphon and sell adulterated fuel.

Speaking in Tairi Mbili, County Police commander Augustine Nthumbi said the crackdown would continue.

“In most sites, we were able to recover tanks, containers, generators and vehicles used by illegal merchants,” said Mr Nthumbi.

He claimed the unscrupulous dealers were mixing paraffin and diesel before selling it to unsuspecting buyers, adding that those arrested in the operation would appear in court this week.

“The containers and vehicles used in the process will be used as exhibits in court,” he said. "Our officers are also investigating how these illegal traders are stealing fuel.

