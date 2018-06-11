DP Ruto pledges health, water projects worth billions

| Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 10th 2018 at 21:17 GMT +3

From Left: Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, DP William Ruto, Laikipia MP Catherine Waruguru, Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri and Laikipia County assembly speaker Patrick Waigwa in Nanyuki yesterday. (Photo/Jacinta Mutura, Standard)

Deputy President William Ruto has pledged projects worth billions of shillings in Laikipia County. Speaking in Nanyuki, yesterday, during the funds drive for Mary Immaculate Primary School, Ruto said the Jubilee government would support the county's infrastructure, water and health projects.

He said Sh600 million had been set aside for extending of electricity connection under the Last-Mile Programme to 15,000 households, adding to the already connected 55,000 households in the county. “As Jubilee government, we are concentrating on developments that can benefit Kenyans and to promote independence,” he said.

ALSO READ: Speculation as governor misses Ruto’s functions

He said the Government would fund construction of Sh7 billion Nanyuki Mega Dam, while the county would also get another 300 small dams.

Ruto also announced that Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital would be equipped with a CT Scan machine worth Sh150 million, which, he said, was already ordered and money allocated for installation.

CT Scan

Residents have been traveling to Nyeri, Nakuru and Nairobi for CT Scan.

The DP announced plans to construct more than 150 kilometres of roads in Laikipia.

And speaking at Majaoni settlement scheme in Coast, Ruto pledged Government commitment to resolve the perennial land problems in the region.

The DP said the Government would process title deeds for 409 acres at the Majaoni settlement scheme in 90 days.

Ruto directed National Land Commission (NLC) chairman Muhammad Swazuri, who was present, to ensure title deeds were also processed for Nguu Tatu and Dagamra schemes in Kisauni sub-county.

ALSO READ: Ruto’s office now wants handshake day

Earlier, at the St Peter's Anglican Church of Kenya in Nyali, the DP appealed to the faithful to actively take part in the fight against corruption.

The DP said the Government would connect 50,000 people to electricity in Mombasa County within a year at a cost of Sh150 million.

He announced that President Uhuru Kenyatta would be in Mombasa on Thursday to commission the southern bypass project, adding that Government was fast-tracking the multi-billion shilling Dongo Kundu project to ease movement of goods and people.