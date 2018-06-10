DP Ruto, Kingi spar over 2022 Previous Story
Kitui Senator defends Kalonzo on 2007 betrayal claims

By Joe Ombuor | Published Sun, June 10th 2018 at 19:16, Updated June 10th 2018 at 19:23 GMT +3
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka (right) with Kitui Senator Enock Wambua at Wiper party headquarter office on 20th January 2017. [photo/Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Kitui Senator Enock Wambua has dismissed a perception that Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka betrayed the opposition when he joined hands with President Mwai Kibaki after the 2007 general elections.

Senator Wambua said Kalonzo’s move was defined by a desire to help check the fire that was burning the country at that time and ought to be lauded other than deprecated.

ALSO READ: Moses Kuria: I’m ready to take Mudavadi, Wetangula to Uhuru for a handshake

“The rivers of blood occasioned by the 2007/2008 post-election violence would have burst their banks had Kalonzo delayed his move by just a week,” he told a Senate committee on national cohesion, equal opportunity and regional cohesion meeting.

Wambua was reacting to sentiments expressed by the Kenya Country Executive Director of Global Peace Foundation Mr Daniel Juma Omondi during a presentation to the committee that cited politics of betrayal by political leaders among factors fomenting division and mistrust among Kenyans.

Mr Juma had given the Kalonzo move as an example of political betrayals in Kenya and recalled how  diehard followers of Deputy President William Ruto read betrayal in the wake of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga because their leader was missing from the stage.

“The handshake unity team led by Ambassador Martin Kimani and Lawyer Paul Mwangi can heal that disease of perceived betrayal by bringing on board people affiliated to Ruto, Kalonzo, Mudavadi  and Gideon Moi to diffuse fears,” suggested Mr Juma.

He hailed President Kenyatta for liberalizing the handshake during the recent annual national prayer meeting by publicly including Ruto and Kalonzo in the cast where he and Raila were star actors.

He said civic education would make Kenyans understand that elections are but a process to choose deserving leaders and not an opportunity to brew and dispense hate or get easy money from undeserving politicians.

He singled out tribalism and corruption as key among problems that have stood in the way of cohesion.

ALSO READ: Kalonzo refuses to take over from Raila

