Public health workers operating private clinics will be sacked, Governor Tunai says

| Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 10th 2018 at 19:14 GMT +3

Narok Governor Samuel Tunai(left)inspecting some of the drugs at Narok County Hospital.He launched the distribution of the Sh30Million drugs to all health facilities across the county.PHOTO:ROBERT KIPLAGAT

Public health workers operating private clinics will be sacked, Governor Samuel Tunai has said.

The governor said a major crackdown would be done to smoke out such medics. Speaking while flagging off medicine worth Sh30 million to the county's health facilities, Mr Tunai said such health practitioners would also have their licences revoked.

The governor said they were ready to receive and work with the Cuban doctors immediately the ongoing court case battles are concluded, adding that plans were underway to improve working conditions of local medical practitioners.

“We are working hard to ensure that doctors and nurses are hosted within or around the county referral hospital so that they can easily access their working area,” he said.

The governor urged locals to register with the National Hospital Insurance Fund.

