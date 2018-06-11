Migori County Workers Union faults ongoing headcount

| Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 10th 2018 at 18:54 GMT +3

Migori Governor Okoth Obado (In blue) led the vetting exercise at the Migori county sports ground within Migori town on 5th June 2018.(Photo by Caleb Kingwara, Standard)

A union has criticised a headcount of county employees, terming it a witch-hunt.

Kenya County Government Workers Union Nyanza Chapter Chairman Charles Opiyo said workers had reported cases of intimidation in the process, which started on June 4.

Addressing the media in Migori yesterday, Mr Opiyo claimed even though the workers had agreed to comply with the exercise, they read malice in it. Some of them were turned away due to lack of non-critical documents, he said.

"We think the aim of the exercise is turning out to be political and we wish to inform the county government that should there be victimisation, we will take legal action," added Opiyo.

He said the memo instructing workers to present themselves for the headcount came out a day to the start of the exercise, which made it hard for the workers to trace all their documents.

The chairman, however, asked workers to comply with the requests made during the exercise.

