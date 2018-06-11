UK experts to train local firefighters in Meru

| Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 10th 2018 at 18:29 GMT +3

Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi with Fire Fighters from England when they signed an MOU to train the county Fire Fighters. Darlington Manyara, Standard

A team of firefighters has arrived in the county from England to train their local counterparts.

Speaking when he received the experts, Governor Kiraitu Murungi also announced that his administration would procure two more fire engines to ensure prompt response to emergencies.

He said the two new fire engines would be stationed at Timau and Maua town in Buuri and Igembe south sub-county.

The governor, who last year toured a fire station in England, said the facility has state-of-the-art equipment and skilled workforce, and his desire was for the county fire department to have the same.