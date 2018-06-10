Light moment in court as judges lecture professor Previous Story
Drama as man climbs a booster mast, refuses to come down

By Joseph Muchiri | Published Sun, June 10th 2018 at 17:23, Updated June 10th 2018 at 17:29 GMT +3
Residents look at a man who climbed a tall mobile phone booster mast in Embu town Sunday morning. (Joseph Muchiri, Standard)

A man caused a stir in Embu town on Sunday after he climbed a tall mobile phone booster mast near Full Gospel Church, Majengo and refused to come down for hours, despite pleadings from the public and police.

The identified man was spotted at around 6am in the morning after having climbed the mast at night.

He caused a scare when he removed his clothes and remained only with an underwear as people feared he wanted to jump down and take his life.

Around 2pm, two Embu County fire engines and a battery of fire marshals arrived at the scene, climbed the mast and reached him.

He voluntarily descended but they secured him with ropes so that he could reach down safely.

On reaching the bottom, police arrested him and took him to Embu Level Five Hospital.

A huge crowd had gathered at the site.

Police are investigating why he climbed the mast as they also prepare to charge him in court accordingly.

