State pleads with court to jail Sh28 million heroin suspects Next Story
KPA boss Wairi finally budges, calls it quits Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Coast

Bar owners protest over issuance of fake licenses to competitors

By Patrick Beja | Published Sun, June 10th 2018 at 08:21, Updated June 10th 2018 at 08:27 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

Bars owners in Kilifi County have threatened to stop paying licensing fees unless authorities change a liquor law that has allegedly allowed corrupt cartels to venture into the business at the expense of genuine operators.

Members of the Pubs Entertainment and Restaurant Owners Association of Kenya said the system used by the county administration to issue licenses has loopholes that enable corruption.

ALSO READ: Bar owners contest new alcohol law

Fredrick Kuria, a publican who spoke during a briefing with the Kilifi County Executive member for Social services and NACADA officials said: “The board has not been empowered and revenue officers are collecting tax and harassing people.

RELATED TOPICS:
bar owners
hefty licensing fees
nacada
chipukeezy
kilifi county

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Kiambu to only have 500 bars, Waititu declares

Kiambu to only have 500 bars, Waititu declares

More than half of alcohol outlets shut down indefinitely

More than half of alcohol outlets shut down indefinitely

Alcohol guidelines in many countries may not be safe: study

Alcohol guidelines in many countries may not be safe: study

Two Murang’a constituencies worst hit by illicit drinks

Two Murang’a constituencies worst hit by illicit drinks

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Coast

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited