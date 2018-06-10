Bar owners protest over issuance of fake licenses to competitors

| Published Sun, June 10th 2018 at 08:21, Updated June 10th 2018 at 08:27 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Bars owners in Kilifi County have threatened to stop paying licensing fees unless authorities change a liquor law that has allegedly allowed corrupt cartels to venture into the business at the expense of genuine operators.

Members of the Pubs Entertainment and Restaurant Owners Association of Kenya said the system used by the county administration to issue licenses has loopholes that enable corruption.

Fredrick Kuria, a publican who spoke during a briefing with the Kilifi County Executive member for Social services and NACADA officials said: “The board has not been empowered and revenue officers are collecting tax and harassing people.