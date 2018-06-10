Concern over attacks on albinos in Malawi Next Story
Saudi king calls for meeting in Mecca over Jordan crisis

By xinhua | Published Sun, June 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 9th 2018 at 19:54 GMT +3
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud yesterday called for a meeting in Mecca with leaders of Jordan, Kuwait and the Abu Dhabi crown prince today over the crisis in Jordan.

The Saudi king made a phone call to King Abdullah II of Jordan, Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

ALSO READ: Saudi women get first driving licences

They all agreed to hold the meeting to discuss means of supporting Jordan to overcome its current economic crisis.

