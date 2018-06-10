Road blocks, illegal levies by counties hurting regional trade, Munya

| Published Sun, June 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 9th 2018 at 19:28 GMT +3

EAC Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya

Kenya risks missing out on business opportunities in other East African Community (EAC) countries.

EAC Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya cited police roadblocks on international highways, double taxation and inefficacy at the port of Mombasa as some of the challenges Kenya must address to maximize on trade opportunities.

Munya said he has written to the national Government and asked that roadblocks that have been erected on international highways be removed to ease movement of transit goods.

“These roadblocks are causing unnecessary delays of goods from Mombasa to neighbouring countries. I have raised the issue with relevant agency and I hope the barriers will be removed soon,” he said in Kitale.

He also asked counties to stop imposing illegal taxes on transit goods.

