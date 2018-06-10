Child strangled and body thrown into a river in Kirinyaga

| Published Sun, June 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 9th 2018 at 19:20 GMT +3

According to area residents, the 23-year-old single mother is said to have thrown her son’s body into Rutui River after strangling him, and kept silent over the matter, hoping the corpse would be swept away by the flooded river.

A woman suspected to have strangled her five-year child at Kimandi village, Inoe Ward, Kirinyaga Central Sub-County has been arrested by the police.

According to area residents, the 23-year-old single mother is said to have thrown her son’s body into Rutui River after strangling him, and kept silent over the matter, hoping the corpse would be swept away by the flooded river.

ALSO READ: Single mother strangles and throws her baby into a river

But the suspect’s relatives on noting the boy had not returned home from school on Friday questioned the mother, who did not have answers.

The boy’s body was found floating in the river yesterday by a passerby who immediately raised the alarm.