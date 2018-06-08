Alzheimer’s and Dementia set for a walk in Karura on Saturday

| Published Fri, June 8th 2018 at 12:28, Updated June 8th 2018 at 12:52 GMT +3

There were an estimated 50 million people worldwide living with dementia in in 2017. [File, Standard]

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia Organization of Kenya (ADOK) to host an awareness raising walk at Karura Forest on June 9.

The walk is geared at raising awareness on Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia.

According to global prevalence report by the Alzheimer’s Disease International, there were an estimated 50 million people worldwide living with dementia in in 2017. This number will almost double every 20 years, reaching 75 million in 2030 and 131.5 million in 2050 with much of the increase from developing countries.

Speaking when she confirmed plans to host the Walk the Mind (AND BODY) Walk, ADOK Board Chairperson Christine Mungai said the 10Km walk has been organized in conjunction with the Ministry of Health.

The Walk she said is geared at raising local awareness on Alzheimer’s and Dementia while raising much needed funds to support the organizations initiatives.

In Kenya, ADOK, a non-profit organization established in January 2016 by a group of caregivers, works to raise awareness on Alzheimer’s, and provide support to those affected with Alzheimer’s and other forms of Dementia.

“Dementia is not a specific disease. It’s an overall term that describes a wide range of symptoms associated with a decline in memory or other thinking skills severe enough to reduce a person’s ability to perform everyday activities,” She said

“Dementia is often incorrectly referred to as ‘senility’ or ‘senile dementia’, which reflects the formerly widespread but incorrect belief that serious mental decline is a normal part of aging.” She added

At the venue, the Ministry of Health has also organized for screening tests touching on Cognitive Tests, Diabetes, Blood Sugar and Dietary counselling among others.

Medical experts confirm that Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 60 to 80 percent of cases of Dementia. Vascular Dementia, which occurs after a stroke, is the second most common Dementia type. But there are many other conditions that can cause symptoms of Dementia, including some that are reversible, such as thyroid problems and vitamin deficiencies.

In an effort to create a society where those affected by dementia are supported, accepted and are able to live in their communities without fear or prejudice. ADOK started public educational campaigns dabbed ‘Mind Walk’. The objective is to educate the public on this neurocognitive disorder, support caregivers who are taking care of loved ones and also promote social inclusion of those living with any form of Dementia.