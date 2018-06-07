BREAKING NEWS
X
No survivors in FlySax aircraft crash
Buhari's Democracy Day declaration 'hypocritical' Next Story
Crocodile kills pastor during baptism Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Africa

Triple axe murderer sentenced to life imprisonment

By BBC | Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 12:39, Updated June 7th 2018 at 12:47 GMT +3
South Africa's Henri van Breda given life for axe murder of family [BBC]

A South African man who murdered his parents and brother with an axe has been sentenced to life in prison.

Henri van Breda, 23, was also given 15 years for the attempted murder of his teenage sister, Marli, during the frenzied January 2015 attack.

ALSO READ: Old geezers earn life jail terms for defiling girl, 10

Sitting in the High Court, Judge Siraj Desai said the "cold-blooded murders" had been carried out with "excessive and gratuitous violence".

Van Breda's defense lawyer has applied for leave to appeal.

RELATED TOPICS:
crime
life imprisonment
south africa
axe

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

KQ now flies direct to South Africa’s Cape Town

KQ now flies direct to South Africa’s Cape Town

KRA gets Sh8.3 billion from arbitration

KRA gets Sh8.3 billion from arbitration

Shocking statistics of sex crimes in schools

Shocking statistics of sex crimes in schools

Shocking! Man City star axed from German World Cup squad last minute

Shocking! Man City star axed from German World Cup squad last minute

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Africa

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited