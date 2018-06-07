Anxiety, confusion at Port of Mombasa after Wairi is reinstated

| Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 6th 2018 at 23:48 GMT +3

An air of uncertainty hung over the Port of Mombasa yesterday after a court reinstated Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director Catherine Mturi-Wairi.

The court also quashed the appointment of Daniel Manduku as MD in an acting capacity.

On Tuesday, Mombasa High Court judge Erick Ogola issued conservatory orders suspending Wairi's ouster, sparking celebration in some quarters while other employees expressed frustration.

The Standard established that KPA and the Attorney General were preparing to approach the court for orders to review or set aside the conservatory orders granted following Emmanuel Chengo Kenga's petition.

State lawyer Wachira Guyo said that although the AG’s office had not been served by 9am yesterday, he was optimistic they would get the documents before the end of yesterday.

Kenga’s lawyer Gunga Mwinga told The Standard that he had successfully served the other parties.

“Most importantly, we have served the KPA board of directors and the second interested party who is the acting managing director Daniel Manduku," said Mwinga

Managerial duties

A source said that Dr Manduku was advised by KPA's lawyers to avoid carrying out any managerial duties until the court declares otherwise.

Manduku has been operating from an office at the port's new container terminal.

The Standard also established that the re-instated MD did not turn up at her officer.

“Wairi is free to come to the port because, according to the court orders, she is the legal MD as per now until this is overturned,” said the source who requested not to be identified.

The source added that before Tuesday’s court orders, Manduku had been busy altering the port's running and operations.

The changes he had made included new orders to general managers and heads of departments to work shifts during the weekends in order to effectively supervise junior staff.

“The duty officer is expected to give a report to the MD and general manager-operations at the end of the shift and to formally hand over to the officer assigned in the next shift,” read a notice sent to heads of department.

Meanwhile, the Dock Workers Union national chairman Mohamed Sheria yesterday said any action by the State should take into consideration industrial harmony at the port, adding that there was rising tension among staff.