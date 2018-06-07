MPs visit Moi Girls Next Story
How pilot of missing plane marketed Kenya Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

Man stabs his father to death in quarrel, Kawangware

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 6th 2018 at 21:22 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

Police are looking for a man accused of killing his father after a domestic quarrel in Kawangware.

The two are said to have quarreled on Tuesday before the son picked a  knife and stabbed his father to death.

ALSO READ: Man killed over Sh100 debt

He fled the scene soon after. Nairobi police boss Joseph ole Tito said they were pursuing the suspect. 

He said they had not found out why the two quarreled. Meanwhile, a man who was attacked at Globe Cinema on Monday has died in hospital.

Police say the man was walking home on Monday when street children attacked and robbed him. He died on Tuesday.

RELATED TOPICS:
man stabs father
killing
murder.
quarrel

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Man charged with murdering wife

Man charged with murdering wife

Prisoner found guilty of killing inmates for refusing to sing 'Hallelujah'

Prisoner found guilty of killing inmates for refusing to sing 'Hallelujah'

16-year-old who killed husband to save baby

16-year-old who killed husband to save baby

Put an end to indiscriminate killings by the police officers

Put an end to indiscriminate killings by the police officers

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited