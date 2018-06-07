Man stabs his father to death in quarrel, Kawangware

| Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 6th 2018 at 21:22 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Police are looking for a man accused of killing his father after a domestic quarrel in Kawangware.

The two are said to have quarreled on Tuesday before the son picked a knife and stabbed his father to death.

He fled the scene soon after. Nairobi police boss Joseph ole Tito said they were pursuing the suspect.

He said they had not found out why the two quarreled. Meanwhile, a man who was attacked at Globe Cinema on Monday has died in hospital.

Police say the man was walking home on Monday when street children attacked and robbed him. He died on Tuesday.