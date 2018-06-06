Names of passengers in missing FlySax plane

| Published Wed, June 6th 2018 at 14:09, Updated June 6th 2018 at 14:24 GMT +3

The FySax-managed Cesna C208 craft, registration number 5Y-CAC was bound for Nairobi from Kitale when it went missing. [Courtesy]

Captain Barbra Wangeci Kamau

First Officer Jean Mureithi.

Ahmed Ali Abdi

Karaba Sailah Waweru Muiga

Khetia Kishani

Matakasakarai Thamani

Matakatekei Paula

George Ngugi Kinyua

Pinuertorn Ronald

Robinson Wafula

Two female pilots are among those missing after their plane is believed to have crashed within Aberdare forest, Nyandarua County.

They include the pilot captain Barbra Wangeci Kamau and her First Officer Jean Mureithi.

The passengers missing include Mr Ahmed Ali Abdi, Mr Karaba Sailah Waweru Muiga, Mr Khetia Kishani, Mr Matakasakarai Thamani, Mr Matakatekei Paula, Mr George Ngugi Kinyua, Mr Pinuertorn Ronald, and Mr Robinson Wafula.

They were on board the plane that went missing as it prepared to land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday evening.

The pilot and her First Officer are said to be experienced. The plane had made trips to Homa Bay and Maasai Mara on Tuesday and was up to date in terms of service.

Frustrated relatives and friends of those missing joined the search for their loved ones within Aberdare forest in Njambini area, Nyandarua County.

Some of the relatives drove from Kitale to the site for the search even as teams using a chopper for the mission cited bad weather as the reason for the delays in the job.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority had on Tuesday night announced it stopped the search due to bad weather, which minimized chances of survival for those missing.

Mobile phone signals from the Fly540 plane that went missing Tuesday evening was located in Kinangop area.

Rescue teams from police, Kenya Wildlife Service and responders concentrated the area stretching to Aberdares forest after signals showed it could be there.

There was no clear indication if there are survivors.

The CS208 plane, registration number 5Y-CAC, was flying from a Kitale airstrip in Trans-Nzoia County to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport when it lost contact with control tower at 5pm.

The plane was about 60 kilometres from its destination and the two female pilots on board had contacted the tower when the contact went missing. It is believed they flew into a bad storm.

According to officials, the plane operated by East Africa Safari Air Express, a subsidiary of Fly540 left Kitale shortly after 4pm with eight passengers and two crewmembers on board and was to land at about 5 pm.

The two pilots were redirected to JKIA and were to land through Utawala direction. This, according to officials, forced the pilots to take the Kinangop route, which is considered dangerous because of the weather.

The airline said the plane was missing and that efforts by Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and Air Accident Investigation Division of Kenya to locate it were ongoing.

Others in the search mission included Kenya Red Cross, National Disaster Management Unit and Kenya Forest Service.

"At present, the East Africa Safari Air Express has no knowledge of the location or condition of the aircraft or its occupants," the airline said in the statement on Tuesday night.

It urged relatives and next of kin to convene at Weston Hotel for more information and those able to call crisis hotline number +254 706 303 305.

Some of the relatives visited the hotel.