CS Amina: Moi Girls set to re-open on Sunday

Published Wed, June 6th 2018

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed

Five armed police officers will guard Moi Girls School Nairobi ahead of Sunday's re-opening, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has said.

Amina said security had been beefed up at the school and pleaded with parents to return their daughters. The school was closed Sunday after claim a student was raped.

“The ministry appeals to parents and guardians to bring back their children to the school on June 10, 2018, before 5pm, with full confidence the security situation is under control,” said Amina in Nairobi yesterday.

She said the ministries of Education and Interior had consultations to ensure that police provided security round the clock until all reforms at the school were concluded.

Amina said the decision to re-open school was reached after studying the preliminary report on investigations into the rape claims, adding that the medical results would be out in one week.

“Based on the initial findings, we have decided to take some necessary and decisive actions to immediately guarantee safety of students ahead of the end of the school’s mid-term break,” said Amina.

The CS also announced that a perimeter fence was being erected to secure the school compound.

She said the school principal had been retired and the board dissolved as Government cracked the whip following the allegations.

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Nancy Macharia announced that Jael Mureithi had handed in her request for early retirement.

"We accepted her request and she proceeds on retirement immediately,” said Ms Macharia.

Amina added that more measures had been taken to ensure that the school was safe.

She cited a total change of the guards and fresh vetting for all staff among actions being taken to ensure safety.

“All non-teaching staff, including cooks, librarians, cleaners and office messengers, will be subjected to fresh vetting by the board of management,” said Amina.