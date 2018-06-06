County hit by shortage of teachers

| Published Wed, June 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 5th 2018 at 23:41 GMT +3

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia. [WILBERFORCE OKWIRI, STANDARD]

More than 3,000 teachers are required in the county to address staff shortage in primary and secondary schools.

County education officer Raphael Tarus said head teachers and players in the sector had been complaining about under-staffing.

“Actors in the sector, including parents, have raised concerns over this problem, which is taking a toll on the quality of education and overall performance of the students,” Mr Tarus said yesterday.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) branch chairman, John Wabuti, said head teachers were suffering as a result of the shortage.